Inter Miami play against Charlotte today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 21. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face Charlotte, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 21 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on July 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors are having a luxurious first season. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Inter Miami are still in one of the worst spots in the standings to reach the playoffs, they have a negative record and it is unlikely that they will be able to play in the postseason if they continue playing that way.

Charlotte FC have a negative record with 8-2-10 but they are in a better spot than Inter Miami, in the 7th spot of the standings which gives them access to the playoffs. But there are still multiple matchweeks to go.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Storylines

Inter Miami lost the last two most recent games, one against Orlando City where the team allowed just one goal to lose 0-1 and another game that was a home loss against Philadelphia 1-2. During that loss against Philadelphia, the poor defensive work of Inter Miami was evident.

Charlotte FC have a small winning streak of two consecutive games that came after what was a losing streak between June 25 and 30. Charlotte won the most recent game against Nashville 4-1 in what was a display of their powerful attacking power. Charlotte FC's only weak point is their on the road record, they have one win, two draws and seven losses.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs Charlotte in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are my33 WBFS TV, ESPN+, Inter Miami App, WAXN.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are favorites to win at home with 2.20 odds that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good positive record at home and the visitors can’t win on the road. Charlotte are underdogs with 3.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Inter Miami 2.20.

BetMGM Inter Miami 2.20 Draw 3.30 / 2.5 Charlotte 3.20

