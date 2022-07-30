Inter Miami play against Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 23. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face Cincinnati, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 23 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on July 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team are desperate to win to make it to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Inter Miami are in the 11th spot of the standings in the Eastern Conference with a negative record of 7-4-10 overrall. They are unlikely to play in the 2022 MLS playoffs if they lose more games in the next three weeks.

Cincinnati are fighting to stay in the 7th spot of the standings, that spot guarantees them a ticket to play in the playoffs, but in the 8th spot is Charlotte FC trying to steal that spot to play in the postseason.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Storylines

Inter Miami have only one win in July, that game was against Charlotte FC 3-2, but aside from that win Inter Miami have three losses and one draw this month. Before July, the team had been playing well with three wins, two draws and two losses between May and June. After this game Inter Miami must play on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Cincinnati got lucky during July as they drew the most games and lost one against the Columbus Crew. In total there were four draws in July, and it is likely that they will win this game since earlier in the season they won against Inter Miami at home 3-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs Cincinnati in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, CBS Miami WFOR, my33 WBFS TV, FCC TV, Inter Miami App, WSTR Star 64. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are slightly favorites at home with 2.05 odds that will pay $205 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, the visitors know how to stop any kind of attacking power. Cincinnati are underdogs at 3.30 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Inter Miami 2.05 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 Cincinnati 3.30

* Odds via BetMGM.