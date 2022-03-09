Inter Miami and LAFC face each other at DRV PNK Stadium in a match for the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Inter Miami will meet with LAFC at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, in Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as Los Angeles FC have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of one game so far; Inter Miami FC are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their lone previous duel took place on March 1, 2020, when LAFC claimed a tight 1-0 win at home at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in the 2020 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in two years, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Inter Miami vs LAFC: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 3 game between Inter Miami and LAFC will be played on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Inter Miami vs LAFC in 2022 MLS Regular Season

The game to be played between Inter Miami and LAFC on the Week 3 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.