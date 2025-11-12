Barcelona president Joan Laporta firmly rules out potential Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi’s recent visit to Barcelona, ostensibly to tour the newly renovated Camp Nou, has ignited speculation about a potential return to the club where he spent the majority of his illustrious career. However, club president Joan Laporta swiftly quelled these rumors with a definitive statement.

“Leo Messi will not return to Barça on a six-month loan as a player,” Laporta disclosed to Catalonia Radio. “Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our staff, it’s not the time to entertain unrealistic scenarios.”

Laporta’s remarks clarified any misunderstandings regarding Messi’s potential return to Barcelona on loan to participate in European tournaments. With Laporta’s comments dispelling rumors, attention now shifts to Messi’s ongoing journey with Inter Miami, with expectations mounting about what lies ahead.

“I was glad to see Messi back at the Camp Nou, but no, we didn’t know he was coming,”Laporta remarked about Messi’s unexpected visit, which thrilled fans and echoed the legacy Messi left in the hearts of Barcelona’s fan base, as he also delivered a message on his return.

Laporta’s reflections on a fitting farewell for Messi

Although seeing Messi in Barcelona brought joy to Laporta, he remained firm about the sentiments towards the club’s storied number 10 and outlined what Messi deserves from the organization upon his eventual retirement.

“We love him. This is his home, and he knows it. I still believe he deserves the most farewell in history with Barcelona fans gathered,” Laporta stated, emphasizing the profound respect and admiration the club holds for Messi.

Laporta’s stance on Messi’s departure

In the wake of Messi’s departure from Barcelona, much was speculated about his relationship with Laporta. However, the club’s president addressed the truth behind these rumors.

“Despite what happened with his departure, I have no regrets as Barça stands above anyone else. It’s not what we all wanted, but it was not feasible to retain Messi at that point due to our financial situation,” Laporta admitted.

With these revelations and the situation clarified, what remains between Barcelona and Messi, as Laporta highlighted, is the opportunity for a proper farewell when the Argentine star chooses to retire and embrace life beyond professional soccer.

