Inter Milan are close to filing for bankruptcy, as shocking as the news is, the first-place team in Serie A are having a lot of economic issues. According to various reports, the news came when 10 board members were paid their yearly compensation.

All board members received less compensation as compared to last season. Inter Milan’s Chinese parent company Suning Group are having huge financial difficulties which are hindering the Italian club.

The economic situation of Inter Milan is being reported as the main reason why manager Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku, and Ashraf Hakimi had to leave the team last summer.

Why is Inter Milan going bankrupt?

One of the reasons being given for Inter Milan’s reported bankruptcy is that the club’s parent company has been hit heavy with financial losses due to the poor Chinese economy.

The club is currently up for sale but so far there have been no takers for one of Italy’s most historic clubs. Serie A clubs do not have the same profit margins as Premier League teams or teams in La Liga and that is seen as a major deterrent for potential buyers.

One Football is reporting that Inter Milan are only holding on financially because of the sale of two players; Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr for $20 million and Andre Onana to Manchester United for $57 million.

Inter Milan has a complete debt of $898 million.