Inter Milan take on Shakhtar Donetsk at San Siro in Milano for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at San Siro in Milano. The home team is looking for the first seed spot. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this soccer game on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The home team, Inter Milan, have a chance to steal the top spot in Group D from Real Madrid with a win as they have only 9 points and Inter Milan have 7 points. The Italians lost only one game during the group stage but they won two and tied one.

Shakhtar Donetsk have a minimal chance of playing in the Europa League if the team wins this game and the last of the group stage against Sheriff Tiraspol at home. But Shakhtar have only one point in Group D with one draw and three losses.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Date

Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 24 at San Siro in Milano. The home team record is good with one victory and one defeat and the visitors are 0-2 on the road.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro in Milano on Wednesday, November 24, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV. And other options available in the US are TUDN.com, Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra

