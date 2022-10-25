Inter Milan will receive Viktoria Plzen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The locals have a game ahead that could define their future in the competition. After obtaining a positive balance in the two games against Barcelona (1 win and 1 draw, 4 points out of a possible 6), they now have the chance to depend on themselves. But for this they will need victory, since in the final Matchday they will face Bayern Munich, a rival against whom it is not easy to obtain points.
They have an unbeatable opportunity, as their rivals will be Viktoria Plzen, a team that no longer plays for nothing. They still have chances to fight for second place, for which they must win the next two games. Although the truth is that, in such a complicated group, it seems difficult for him to have the necessary tools to obtain those two victories.
Inter vs Viktoria Plzen: Kick-Off Time
Inter will play against Viktoria Plzen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 27)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:45 PM
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 27)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 27)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 27)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 27)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 27)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 4:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Viktoria Plzen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Prime
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, ViX