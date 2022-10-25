Inter will host Viktoria Plzen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter Milan will receive Viktoria Plzen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have a game ahead that could define their future in the competition. After obtaining a positive balance in the two games against Barcelona (1 win and 1 draw, 4 points out of a possible 6), they now have the chance to depend on themselves. But for this they will need victory, since in the final Matchday they will face Bayern Munich, a rival against whom it is not easy to obtain points.

They have an unbeatable opportunity, as their rivals will be Viktoria Plzen, a team that no longer plays for nothing. They still have chances to fight for second place, for which they must win the next two games. Although the truth is that, in such a complicated group, it seems difficult for him to have the necessary tools to obtain those two victories.

Inter vs Viktoria Plzen: Kick-Off Time

Inter will play against Viktoria Plzen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 27)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 27)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 27)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 27)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 27)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 27)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 4:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Viktoria Plzen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, ViX

