Ireland and Ukraine face each other for the 2022-2023 Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live this Nations League game in different parts of the world.

Ireland will host Ukraine for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Check out here the kick-off time of this League B Group 1 matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV or DAZN.

Ireland started off with a loss as visitors in their first UEFA Nations League matchup to Armenia. The team managed by Stephen Kenny has to pick up a win at home to keep up with the rest of the teams. Ireland currently rank at the bottom of this Group 1 of League B table.

On other side, Ukraine fell short in their visit to Wales for the last World Cup Qualifiers game. The team managed by Oleksandr Petrakov defeated the odds after their win to Scotland but an own-goal ended their hopes to make the impossible. This game will be their first in this UEFA Nations League run.

Ireland vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 0:45 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Thursday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM (Thursday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 0:15 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM (Thursday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Ireland vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Burundi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: fuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD, RTE 2, RTE Player, Premier Sports 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Liberia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV6

Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Ukraine: footballua.tv, OLL.tv, Futbol 1

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

United States: fuboTV, Fox Soccer Plus

Zambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

