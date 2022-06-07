Ireland will host Ukraine for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Check out here the kick-off time of this League B Group 1 matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV or DAZN.
Ireland started off with a loss as visitors in their first UEFA Nations League matchup to Armenia. The team managed by Stephen Kenny has to pick up a win at home to keep up with the rest of the teams. Ireland currently rank at the bottom of this Group 1 of League B table.
On other side, Ukraine fell short in their visit to Wales for the last World Cup Qualifiers game. The team managed by Oleksandr Petrakov defeated the odds after their win to Scotland but an own-goal ended their hopes to make the impossible. This game will be their first in this UEFA Nations League run.
Ireland vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 0:45 AM (Thursday)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Brunei: 2:45 AM (Thursday)
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Fiji: 6:45 AM (Thursday)
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 0:15 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM (Thursday)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Ukraine: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Ireland vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Burundi: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: fuboTV, DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Ireland: Premier Player HD, RTE 2, RTE Player, Premier Sports 2
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Liberia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV6
Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Ukraine: footballua.tv, OLL.tv, Futbol 1
UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
United States: fuboTV, Fox Soccer Plus
Zambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
How to watch Ireland vs Ukraine anywhere
If you want to watch this Nations League matchup between Ireland and Ukraine for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League but it is not broadcasted in your country, use Atlas VPN as an alternative.