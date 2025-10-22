Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Goa at AFC Champions League Two today, October 22?

The anticipation is high as Al Nassr return to action in the AFC Champions League Two, facing Goa in one of the most followed fixtures of the round. With fans in India eagerly awaiting the clash, the question on everyone’s mind centers around whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in today’s match.

Ronaldo has been in excellent form recently, contributing crucial goals and leadership as Al Nassr continue their campaign across multiple competitions. His global presence makes every international appearance a major event, particularly when Al Nassr travel to new markets in Asia.

In Goa, local supporters have filled social media with excitement over the possibility of seeing the Portuguese icon in action, with match tickets selling out rapidly since Al Nassr’s arrival was confirmed.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

Despite the enormous buzz surrounding the fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Goa. Head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the forward has been rested for this match to preserve his fitness amid a demanding schedule.

Cristiano Ronaldo and players of Al Nassr celebrates victory after winning the Saudi Pro League match vs Al Ittihad. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

“Everyone admires Ronaldo, he has a massive fanbase,” Jesus explained in a previous press conference. “For matches outside, we decided to rest Ronaldo. We need to preserve his fitness. We know that in Iraq, India, many people want to take pictures with him, so we keep him in Riyadh to be ready for the upcoming matches.”

Al-Nassr confirmed lineup vs. FC Goa

Al-Nassr land in India ready to assert their quality in the AFC Champions League Two clash against FC Goa, despite their star forward not travelling.

Al-Nassr Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bento (Goalkeeper); Sultan Al-Ghannam (Captain), Ali Lajami Amri, Iñigo Martinez Berridi, Ayman Yahya; Alhassan Ghareeb, Angelo Gabriel; Marran, Camara, Wesley.

