Erling Haaland matches record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, with Kylian Mbappe also closing in

Erling Haaland’s red-hot form continues. The Norwegian striker once again made headlines after scoring for Manchester City in the Champions League, equaling a record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo — and with Kylian Mbappe closing in fast.

With his latest goal against Villarreal in Champions League, Haaland has now scored in 12 consecutive matches, matching Ronaldo’s streak from 2018 during his time with Real Madrid.

Mbappe, meanwhile, isn’t far behind. The French star has scored in 11 straight games for Real Madrid and will have a chance to equal the mark on Wednesday, October 22, when his team faces Juventus.

So far this season, the 25-year-old striker has been in sensational form, tallying 24 goals and three assists in just 14 appearances for both Manchester City and the Norwegian national team. His consistency and dominance in front of goal continue to strengthen his case as one of the world’s best strikers.

Haaland’s dominance in the Champions League

The Champions League has become Haaland’s playground. The City forward has now scored 53 goals in 51 appearances, making him the second-highest scorer in competition history before turning 26, behind only Lionel Messi.

He also became the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the tournament’s history — achieving the feat in just 49 games. The previous record belonged to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who needed 62 matches to hit the same number.

On top of that, Haaland reached the milestone younger than anyone else: at 25 years and 59 days old. By comparison, Mbappe achieved it at 25 years and 356 days, while Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t reach the 50-goal mark until age 28.