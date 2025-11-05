Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Goa on Matchday 4 of 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2?

The spotlight falls once again on Al Nassr as they prepare to host FC Goa in Riyadh for Matchday 4 of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2. Among the names listed in the squad is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose presence alone draws global attention—yet whether he will actually take the field remains a key question.

Ronaldo was absent from the first leg against FC Goa and has yet to feature in Al Nassr’s continental campaign. With the club opening group play with a perfect record, the match carries significance — but so does the intrigue surrounding the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s availability.

Fans in both Saudi Arabia and India will look for more than just three points—they’ll look for that moment when Ronaldo steps back into the showcase. Until the lineup is confirmed, the question lingers: will the star appear today?

Is Ronaldo playing today?

According to Saudi outlet Al Riyadiyah, Ronaldo has been included in Al Nassr’s matchday squad. However, coach Jorge Jesus has yet to confirm whether the forward will start or even see minutes, due to workload management and strategic rotation. Therefore, his participation remains uncertain.

Kingsley Coman of Team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring the fourth goal with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Al-Nassr’s probable lineup vs FC Goa

With Ronaldo’s status undecided, Al Nassr are likely to field a strong starting XI that balances freshness and experience. A projected 4-4-2 (or 4-4-1-1) could feature:

GK: Bento

Bento Defenders: Saad Al‑Nasser, Iñigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al‑Amri, Sultan Al‑Ghannam

Saad Al‑Nasser, Iñigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al‑Amri, Sultan Al‑Ghannam Midfielders: Abdullah Al‑Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Wesley, Joao Félix

Abdullah Al‑Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Wesley, Joao Félix Forwards: Sadio Mane, Haroune Camara

With kickoff nearing, the main storylines are clear: Al Nassr aim to clinch top spot in the group while FC Goa look to break their slump and make a mark on the continental stage. Whether Ronaldo enters the fray or remains rested, the match promises intensity—and the answer tonight will define how it begins.

