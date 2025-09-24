Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs New York City FC today, September 24?

Fresh off leading Inter Miami to a win over DC United with a brace, Lionel Messi and his team now face a major test on the road against New York City FC at Citi Field. With playoff qualification on the line, all eyes are on whether the Argentine captain will be in the lineup.

Despite playing the full match against DC United, Messi is expected to start again for Inter Miami today. Head coach Javier Mascherano is set to field his strongest possible XI in pursuit of clinching a postseason berth.

A win or a draw would be enough to secure Inter Miami’s playoff spot with six matches left in the regular season. The Herons also remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield, which they captured last season.

Messi, meanwhile, continues his chase for the MLS Golden Boot. He enters the match tied atop the scoring chart with 22 goals alongside LAFC’s Denis Bouanga. The World Cup champion is also aiming to become the first player in league history to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against DC United. (Getty Images)

Inter Miami projected starting lineup

For today’s game, Mascherano will be without Allen Obando and David Ruiz due to injury, while Telasco Segovia is suspended after picking up a yellow card against DC United.

The good news for Miami is the return of Luis Suarez, who is back in the squad after serving a three-match suspension for his post-game incidents against the Seattle Sounders at the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami are expected to line up as follows: Oscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt or Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maxi Falcon, Jordi Alba; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Tadeo Allende; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.