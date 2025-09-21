Messi and Ronaldo score braces on the same day: Who has more in 2025?

What rarely happens—but feels like pure coincidence—occurred recently, showcasing the incredible talents of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. On the same day, both superstars scored braces for their respective teams, Messi with Inter Miami and Ronaldo with Al Nassr, highlighting why they remain among the greatest in football history.

Messi delighted fans with two exceptional goals that underscore his signature skill with the ball, something extremely difficult to replicate. His first goal came from a perfectly timed through pass, finished with maximum precision.

The second goal left everyone in awe. Messi picked up the ball near the opponent’s box, shifted to his left foot in his classic style, and curled a sublime shot past the DC United goalkeeper. In addition, he provided a masterful assist to open the scoring. The match ended 3-2.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his legendary scoring instincts. His second goal came from a rebound, which he calmly tapped in to mark his 945th career goal, silencing critics and fans alike. His first goal was equally composed, as he beat a defender and finished with the calmness that has defined his career. Al Nassr won convincingly, 5-1.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal.

Who has more braces in 2025, Ronaldo or Messi?

Lionel Messi currently has more braces than Cristiano Ronaldo. So far in 2025, Messi has scored two goals in a single match on seven occasions with Inter Miami, while Ronaldo has achieved the same feat in four matches with Al Nassr.

Messi’s scoring prowess has been particularly lethal in both the Leagues Cup and MLS this season. Of his seven braces, three came in the Leagues Cup, and the rest during the MLS regular season, cementing him as a key offensive pillar for his team.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has continued his prolific form in the Saudi Professional League, where he scored most of his four braces. Despite the difference in numbers, the Portuguese star has maintained his status as an elite scorer in a highly competitive league, making a significant impact at Al Nassr.

Although both players have proven their scoring instincts remain intact, the 2025 statistics favor Lionel Messi. Their brace tallies, even in separate leagues, reflect their ongoing historical rivalry, with Messi currently having the more productive year in this category.

