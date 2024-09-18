Trending topics:
Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with fans eager to see more of the Argentine star after his return to action last Saturday.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

By Natalia Lobo

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are facing Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and fans expect to see more of the Argentine star after he returned to action last Saturday. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner helped Miami secure a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia Union in their last match.

While Messi admitted he was “tired” after the match, he’s expected to play today. However, it’s unclear whether he will start or come off the bench. Martino confirmed on Tuesday to the press that the captain was “fine” and finished the game “well.”

“It’s the first 90 minutes in a long time, but it ended very well. He is going to travel to both games. He is available but there are three games this week with travel included, so we have to see it day by day,” the head coach explained.

Messi scored a brace and provided an assist against Philadelphia, marking his first match since the July 14 Copa América final, where he sustained a right ankle ligament injury. With Miami also set to visit New York on Saturday, Messi might rest for one of the games.

tata martino

Tata Martino (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

We didn’t replace him (Messi) individually because individually they cannot be replaced, but we have tried to ensure that collectively the team acquires a physiognomy that makes it reliable and I think that within what we have done it seems to me that it turned out quite well,” explained Martino about Messi.

Busquets is suspended for the match

Against Atlanta, Martino will need to make some changes as Sergio Busquets and Tomás Avilés are suspended for yellow cards, and Noah Allen is in concussion protocol. However, the rest of the team is available.

A possible starting lineup without Messi and Suarez, could be: Drake Callender; Ian Fray, Sergiy Kryvstov, Ryan Sailor; Marcelo Weigandt, Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, Leo Campana, Robert Taylor.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

