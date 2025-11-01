Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in Game 2 of Round 1 of 2025 MLS Cup playoffs?

The stakes could not be higher as Inter Miami prepare for a decisive clash against Nashville SC in Game 2 of Round 1 of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. All eyes are once again on Lionel Messi, whose presence could make all the difference as Miami fight to keep their postseason alive.

The Argentine superstar has been the focal point of Miami’s campaign, driving the team’s offensive rhythm while battling through the physical demands of a long MLS season. Yet, his recent fitness issues have raised questions about whether he will be available for tonight’s pivotal match.

Fans at DRV PNK Stadium, and millions watching around the world, are anxiously waiting to see if the captain will take the field or watch from the sidelines. His status could very well determine Miami’s fate in this elimination matchup.

Is Messi playing today?

Lionel Messi has been officially listed in Inter Miami’s matchday squad for Game 2 against Nashville SC. According to the team’s latest update, he completed full training sessions leading up to the match and is expected to start, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammate Lionel Messi #10. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If Messi does appear, his recent form—leading the league in goals and assists—suggests he will be pivotal in the matchup. However, if he is rested or sidelined, the team will need to rely more heavily on supporting stars like Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez to maintain their attacking threat.

What’s at stake for Game 2?

For Inter Miami, a win in Nashville would send them into the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time in club history. The opportunity is significant, but so is the pressure. Nashville SC, meanwhile, are fighting to save their season and will come out with intensity and tactical urgency.

Inter Miami’s probable Lineup vs. Nashville

Inter Miami lineup (4-4-2): Rocco Rios Novo (Goalkeeper); Ian Fray, Maxi Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Tadeo Allende; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

