Amid the high tension of the MLS Cup Playoffs, Lionel Messi gave a revealing interview to Fabrizio Romano for Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass and in collaboration with the 433 media outlet. In the discussion, the Argentine addressed the looming retirements of his Inter Miami teammates, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and dropped a small hint about his own future timeline.

Busquets was the first to announce in September that he would retire from professional soccer at the end of this season, followed by Alba’s announcement in early October. Messi admitted it is difficult to watch the players who have been beside him throughout his entire career hang up their boots, noting that it serves as a stark personal reminder.

“Honestly, it’s difficult [to see them retire]. First, because you realize you’ve dedicated your entire professional life to soccer, that the people around you are starting to leave, and you realize that your own moment will also come soon,” the Inter Miami captain stated.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner emphasized the emotional connection he will lose. “And second, because we were always in harmony inside and outside the field and shared so much, even with our families. So it’s a loss of friends, inside and outside the field,” he added.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. (Getty Images)

Saying goodbye to his long-time partners is not easy for Messi, considering they are the players he has played with most frequently. According to Transfermarkt data, Busquets leads that ranking, having played 646 games alongside Messi, while Alba is currently fourth, having played 416 matches with the Argentine.

The top five is rounded out by Gerard Pique (506 games), Andres Iniesta (489 games), and Javier Mascherano (414 games)—who is now his coach at Inter Miami.

The final objective with Busquets and Alba

Despite only joining Inter Miami two years ago, Lionel Messi has already captured the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. This leaves the MLS Cup as the primary objective for the team this year, and it would mark the final professional tournament for both Busquets and Alba.

“Hopefully, we can win the MLS Cup because it would be beautiful for the club to achieve it,” Messi told Romano. “That would help this entire growth process that has happened in recent years. Winning an important title for the club would be spectacular for the entire locker room, and at a personal level, winning a title here would be something extraordinary”.

