SOCCER

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs NYCFC in 2025 MLS Eastern Conference final?

Inter Miami face New York City FC at Chase Stadium in the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Final, with a focus on Lionel Messi and the team’s approach to this pivotal playoff clash

By Alexander Rosquez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Conference Semifinal match.
Inter Miami steps into one of the biggest nights in club history as it prepares to face New York City FC in the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Final. With Lionel Messi leading the storyline once again, pressure mounts as the club pursues its first place in the MLS Cup Final — a quest amplified by Messi’s recent milestone of 1,300 career goal contributions across club and country.

NYCFC enters the match with confidence after eliminating Philadelphia in the semifinals, relying on structured defending and quick transitions. Their tactical discipline creates a high-stakes setup, where pacing, pressure and precision will matter in equal measure under playoff tension.

As anticipation builds, all eyes remain on Miami’s final roster decisions. Messi’s availability and form — fresh off a header for Inter Miami’s opening goal in their semifinal win — have fueled expectations. Supporters and pundits alike are eager to see whether the star forward will take the field tonight.

Is Messi playing today?

Lionel Messi is expected to play in tonight’s Eastern Conference Final against NYCFC. He trained fully all week, with no medical or disciplinary issues reported, and head coach Javier Mascherano is likely to include him. Given his recent contributions, Messi remains central to Miami’s attacking plans as they aim for a breakthrough into the MLS Cup Final.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates the team’s fourth goal scored by teammate Tadeo Allende. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s probable lineup vs NYCFC

Inter Miami is expected to deploy a 4-3-3 formation that balances ball control with attacking threats, especially on the wings and through midfield transitions. The projected starting XI includes experienced midfielders and creative forwards, with Messi leading the frontline alongside pacey wingers to exploit NYCFC’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Rios Novo; Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Alba; De Paul, Busquets, Baltasar Rodriguez; Allende, Messi, Silvetti.

