Video: Lionel Messi scores header for Inter Miami’s first goal vs FC Cincinnati in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

It’s not often Lionel Messi scores with his head. But when he does, it’s often in the biggest stages. When the spotlight shines the brightest, the 38-year-old star rises to the occasion, and he did just that with a great header to open the scoring for Inter Miami against FC Cincinnati in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Messi got loose inside the penalty box, and the Herons’ star made Cincinnati pay with a great header to give his team an early 1-0 lead. Mateo Silvetti delivered a perfect cross that fell right into Messi’s path. All the Argentinian star had to do was get his head on it, and the ball drifted into the lower-left corner of the goal.

