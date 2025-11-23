Trending topics:
mls

Video: Lionel Messi scores header for Inter Miami’s first goal vs FC Cincinnati in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi opened the scoring against FC Cincinnati in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a beautiful header.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match.

It’s not often Lionel Messi scores with his head. But when he does, it’s often in the biggest stages. When the spotlight shines the brightest, the 38-year-old star rises to the occasion, and he did just that with a great header to open the scoring for Inter Miami against FC Cincinnati in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Messi got loose inside the penalty box, and the Herons’ star made Cincinnati pay with a great header to give his team an early 1-0 lead. Mateo Silvetti delivered a perfect cross that fell right into Messi’s path. All the Argentinian star had to do was get his head on it, and the ball drifted into the lower-left corner of the goal.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Developing story…

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Why is Luis Suarez not playing today for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati?
Soccer

Why is Luis Suarez not playing today for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati?

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Lionel Messi nets fantastic header to break the deadlock! (0-1) 2025 MLS Eastern Conference semifinal
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Lionel Messi nets fantastic header to break the deadlock! (0-1) 2025 MLS Eastern Conference semifinal

Where to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS
Soccer

Where to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Maurice issues stern reminder to Marchand, Panthers after tough loss to Oilers
NHL

Maurice issues stern reminder to Marchand, Panthers after tough loss to Oilers

Better Collective Logo