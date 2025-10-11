Is Lionel Messi playing today, Oct. 11, for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in 2025 MLS season?

Inter Miami will take on Atlanta United at Chase Stadium in their second-to-last game of the MLS regular season. The main concern for the Herons is the availability of Lionel Messi, as Javier Mascherano’s side looks to secure second place in the Eastern Conference.

Although the former Barcelona star was called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina’s international friendlies in the United States on October 10 and 14, the expectation is that Messi will start against Atlanta United.

The Inter Miami captain trained all week with the national team in Miami, but Scaloni chose to rest him for the friendly against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium. That decision fueled speculation about Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s upcoming match.

A few days earlier, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano addressed the topic during a press conference, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s status.

Lionel Messi attends the International Friendly between Argentina and Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium. (Getty)

“If he doesn’t play against Venezuela and there’s a chance he can play on Saturday, I’d love that. Imagine having Lionel Messi available. But the reality is that he hasn’t trained with us all week,” Mascherano said.

Lionel Messi’s impressive 2025 season

Inter Miami’s captain is having his best campaign since joining the Florida club. Messi currently shares the lead in the MLS Golden Boot race with Denis Bouanga, both sitting at 24 goals, and ranks second in assists with 17—just one behind Anders Dreyer’s 18.

The Argentine star is also a top contender for the league’s MVP award. If he wins, he would become the only player in MLS history to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.

Although Inter Miami fell short of winning a second consecutive Supporters’ Shield—this year claimed by the Philadelphia Union—the team has delivered strong results throughout the regular season and remains in contention with FC Cincinnati for second place in the Eastern Conference.

