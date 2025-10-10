Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Lionel Messi out for the 2025 international friendly

Argentina face Venezuela in a 2025 international friendly at Hard Rock Stadium — one of two matches Lionel Scaloni’s squad will play in the United States during this FIFA break.

[Watch Argentina vs Venezuela live now in the USA on Fubo]

The Argentine coach is expected to use the tour to give more playing time to those who have seen limited action in the South American qualifiers. In addition, several players could make their international debuts for Argentina, both against Venezuela and later against Puerto Rico.

On the other side, Venezuela enter the match under interim coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, who stepped in after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The squad has undergone a major refresh, with several veteran players left out in favor of promising young talents aiming to establish themselves on the international stage.