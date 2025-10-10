Trending topics:
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Lionel Messi out for the 2025 international friendly

Argentina face Venezuela in a 2025 international friendly. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates from this exciting matchup!

By Gianni Taina

Jefferson Savarino of Venezuela controls the ball whilst under pressure from Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesJefferson Savarino of Venezuela controls the ball whilst under pressure from Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina.

Argentina face Venezuela in a 2025 international friendly at Hard Rock Stadium — one of two matches Lionel Scaloni’s squad will play in the United States during this FIFA break.

[Watch Argentina vs Venezuela live now in the USA on Fubo]

The Argentine coach is expected to use the tour to give more playing time to those who have seen limited action in the South American qualifiers. In addition, several players could make their international debuts for Argentina, both against Venezuela and later against Puerto Rico.

On the other side, Venezuela enter the match under interim coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, who stepped in after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The squad has undergone a major refresh, with several veteran players left out in favor of promising young talents aiming to establish themselves on the international stage.

Track record between Argentina and Venezuela

The head-to-head record between the two teams is heavily tilted in Argentina’s favor. Out of 29 meetings, Argentina have won 24, Venezuela have claimed just 2 victories, and the sides have drawn 3 times.

Their most recent matchup came on September 4, 2025, during World Cup qualifying in Argentina, where the game ended in a 3-0 win with a brace from Messi and one goal from Lautaro Martinez.

Franco Mastantuono ruled out of international friendlies

Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono will miss both of his national team’s upcoming friendly matches due to injury. As a result, the player has been ruled out and will return to Real Madrid.

Lineup from Argentina confirmed!

This is the confirmed lineup for Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez; Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

Lineup from Venezuela confirmed!

This will be the starting lineup for Venezuela: Jose Contreras; Jon Aramburu, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alessandro Milani; Teo Quintero, Cristian Casseres; Telasco Segovia, Kervin Andrade, Juan Pablo Añor; Alejandro Marques.

Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina?

Lionel Messi will not play against Venezuela, according to insider Gaston Edul. The Argentine star is expected to rejoin Inter Miami for Saturday’s match against Atlanta United, with a possible return to the Argentina national team for the second friendly against Puerto Rico.

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Argentina and Venezuela will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the option to watch Argentina vs Venezuela in the USA. Other options are: Fanatiz USA, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, and beIN SPORTS.

Argentina and Venezuela clash in 2025 international friendly

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 international friendly, where Argentina face Venezuela!

The match is set to take place at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in the United States as part of the international friendly schedule.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
