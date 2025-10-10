Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Lionel Messi out for the 2025 international friendly

The Argentine coach is expected to use the tour to give more playing time to those who have seen limited action in the South American qualifiers. In addition, several players could make their international debuts for Argentina, both against Venezuela and later against Puerto Rico.
On the other side, Venezuela enter the match under interim coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, who stepped in after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The squad has undergone a major refresh, with several veteran players left out in favor of promising young talents aiming to establish themselves on the international stage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Track record between Argentina and Venezuela
The head-to-head record between the two teams is heavily tilted in Argentina’s favor. Out of 29 meetings, Argentina have won 24, Venezuela have claimed just 2 victories, and the sides have drawn 3 times.
Their most recent matchup came on September 4, 2025, during World Cup qualifying in Argentina, where the game ended in a 3-0 win with a brace from Messi and one goal from Lautaro Martinez.
Franco Mastantuono ruled out of international friendlies
Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono will miss both of his national team’s upcoming friendly matches due to injury. As a result, the player has been ruled out and will return to Real Madrid.
Lineup from Argentina confirmed!
This is the confirmed lineup for Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez; Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.
Tweet placeholder
Lineup from Venezuela confirmed!
This will be the starting lineup for Venezuela: Jose Contreras; Jon Aramburu, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alessandro Milani; Teo Quintero, Cristian Casseres; Telasco Segovia, Kervin Andrade, Juan Pablo Añor; Alejandro Marques.
Tweet placeholder
Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina?
Lionel Messi will not play against Venezuela, according to insider Gaston Edul. The Argentine star is expected to rejoin Inter Miami for Saturday’s match against Atlanta United, with a possible return to the Argentina national team for the second friendly against Puerto Rico.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kick off time and where to watch
The clash between Argentina and Venezuela will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he now covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA.