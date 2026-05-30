What time does the 2026 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony start?

Inside the UEFA Champions League final at the Puskas Arena, anticipation builds as the opening ceremony sets the stage for one of soccer’s biggest nights, blending spectacle and timing into a global pre-match moment.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony is scheduled to begin shortly before the official kick-off, around 30–45 minutes prior to the match. This means the pre-game show will take place at approximately 11:45 AM ET. Follow PSG vs Arsenal live with us!

The Killers have been selected as this year’s headliners. The event will take place at the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest’s Puskas Arena, where PSG and Arsenal will compete for Europe’s biggest club trophy as the Gunners could join the group of unbeaten UCL champions.

Inside the stadium, the ceremony has evolved into a full-scale entertainment segment featuring live performances, large choreographed visuals and broadcast-driven staging. Millions of viewers are expected worldwide as thousands of fans will be witnessing the show live in Budapest.

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Kickoff timeline: When do the pre-match show and game begin?

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final pre-match show begins at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT, with the official kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Saturday. This marks a significant change compared to previous editions.

The Killers (Source: UEFA)

Champions League finals typically kicked off in the late evening European slot (around 3:00 PM ET or later in the United States). UEFA moved the kickoff forward to 18:00 CET (12:00 PM ET) to improve global accessibility.

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This scheduling shift is especially notable for U.S. audiences, as it transforms the Champions League final into a midday sporting event rather than an evening prime-time broadcast, which is expected to boost live viewership.

How to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League final pre-game show live

In the United States, the 2026 UEFA Champions League final pre-game show will be available live on CBS Sports and streamed on Paramount+, as both platforms hold the official UEFA broadcast rights for the competition.

Coverage in the United States typically begins around 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT, well before kickoff and includes full access to the entire pre-match production, including:

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Stadium arrival and atmosphere in Budapest

Player warm-ups and tactical analysis

The official Kick Off Show

Live interviews and final lineup announcements

Ceremony buildup leading into kickoff

For fans streaming digitally, Paramount+ is the primary destination, while CBS provides traditional TV coverage. Spanish-language coverage is also expected through Univision/TUDN platforms, depending on regional scheduling.