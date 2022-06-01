Israel and Iceland will face each other at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream free it in the US and Canada.

Israel and Iceland will square off at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group B2 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, Israel are the firm favorites in head-to-head games, winning a total of two matches so far; Iceland have yet to celebrate a victory, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 17, 2010, and it ended in a tight 3-2 victory for the Israeli in an International Friendly at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Israel vs Iceland: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B2 game between Israel and Iceland will be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel.

Israel vs Iceland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Israel vs Iceland in UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

The game to be played between Israel and Iceland will be broadcast on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.