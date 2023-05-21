Italy U-20 and Brazil U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza. The Italians know how to win against big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Italy U-20 vs Brazil U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
Italy are one of the favorites in Group D, but they know that Brazil and Nigeria are also considered favorites, with the Brazilians being the most dangerous in the group.
Brazil are used to playing in the U-20 World Cup and any other local tournament, they have two titles in the 21st century, 2003 and 2011, but in 2015 they were runners-up.
Italy U-20 vs Brazil U-20: Kick-Off Time
Italy U-20 and Brazil U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, May 22 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 22
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 22
Italy: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 AM May 22
United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 22
United States: 5:00 PM
Italy U-20 vs Brazil U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Brazil: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW