Italy U-20 vs Brazil U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Italy U-20 and Brazil U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza. The Italians know how to win against big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Italy are one of the favorites in Group D, but they know that Brazil and Nigeria are also considered favorites, with the Brazilians being the most dangerous in the group.

Brazil are used to playing in the U-20 World Cup and any other local tournament, they have two titles in the 21st century, 2003 and 2011, but in 2015 they were runners-up.

Italy U-20 vs Brazil U-20: Kick-Off Time

Italy U-20 and Brazil U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, May 22 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 22

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 22

Italy: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 AM May 22

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 22

United States: 5:00 PM

Italy U-20 vs Brazil U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Brazil: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW