Italy and Germany will clash off on Saturday at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A3. Check out how to watch or live stream online free the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Italy vs Germany: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in the US and Canada

Italy and Germany will go toe-to-toe at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A3 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 36th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is Italy who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 15 occasions so far; Germany men's national soccer have grabbed a triumph nine times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on November 15, 2016, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Italy vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Italy vs Germany: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Italy vs Germany: Storylines

After their Euro 2020 triumph, the Azzurri have struggled, failing to qualify for the World Cup and losing in the Finalissima to Argentina. Meanwhile, the German national team is experiencing a makeover under the leadership of new coach Hansi Flick. However, compared to its opponents, the Nationalelf are not in such a precarious position.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 1, 1923, when Die Mannschaft earned a 3-1 win in a friendly exhibition match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 1.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Italy and Germany in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A3 match between Italy and Germany, to be played on Saturday at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ViX, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Italy vs Germany: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Germany. FanDuel see them as the favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them +120 odds. The Euro 2020 champions, Italy, meanwhile, have +195 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the first matchday, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Italy +195 Tie +230 Germany +120

* Odds by FanDuel