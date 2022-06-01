Italy and Germany will begin their participation in what will be a new edition of the Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Italy and Germany will meet at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Bologna) in their first match in Group C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Italy are out of Qatar 2022, and all their effort will be focused on winning the Nations League. La Nazionale will be part of Group C, one of the most difficult zones of the tournament. Italy will be joined by Germany, England, and Hungary.

Roberto Mancini's side remains European champions, though, and Germany will not take them lightly. If Germany are to be in contention to win the Nations League, they must win as many games as possible, and starting with a win over Italy would be a great boost.

Italy vs Germany: Date

This 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Italy and Germany that will take place at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, will be played on Saturday, June 4.

Italy vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Italy vs Germany

The game to be played between Italy and Germany on Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.