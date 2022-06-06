Italy will host Hungary for Matchday 2 of Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

The locals started this UEFA Nations League with a draw against Germany, which is not a bad result considering that it is a difficult game, but having played at home, that draw ends up being more positive for the Germans. That is why they need these 3 points against who are, in theory, the strongest rivals in the group.

In the case of Hungary, they know that they have a very difficult group ahead of them as they make up the group with three of the best teams on the continent, so their stay in League A will not be easy. They got off to the best possible start by beating England 1-0 at home, and now being visitors to Italy, even a draw will be a good result for them.

Italy vs Hungary: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena, Italy

Live Stream US: FuboTV



Italy vs Hungary: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Italy vs Hungary: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two teams have met in 33 games throughout history in official tournaments (the final of the 1938 World Cup was played by these two rivals) and unofficial ones, and as could be expected taking into account their history, Italy are the dominating the statistics with 16 games won, compared to 8 wins for Hungary. In addition, there were 9 draws.

The last game between the two took place on August 22, 2007, in what was a friendly game. There, the Italian team that was champion 1 year before the 2006 World Cup in Germany, lost to Hungary 3-1 with goals from Roland Juhász, Zoltán Gera and Róbert Feczesin for the Hungarians and Antonio Di Natale for the Italians.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Italy vs Hungary in the US

This game between Italy and Hungary to be played this Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: ViX.

Italy vs Hungary: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Italy are the favorite with +105 odds, while Hungary have +235. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings Italy +105 Tie +240 Hungary +235

