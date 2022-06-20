Not many foreign players have made such an impact in a city like Diego Maradona did in Naples. That's why not many people would dare to compare the soccer legend to any other player... However, Gianluigi Buffon believes that right now, an Argentine star in Serie A would be like Diego — and he wasn't talking about Messi.

In an era where the Premier League is widely regarded the best competition among the European top five leagues, other tournaments such as La Liga and Serie A seem to have lost some prestige.

If not, ask Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon. The veteran goalkeeper believes the Italian top-flight has lost players with great technique, but there could be a solution to that problem this summer.

According to the 2006 World Cup winning goalie, the Old Lady has to seize the opportunity to sign Argentine star Angel Di Maria, who will be available for nothing in July when his contract with PSG expires. For Buffon, Di Maria in Serie A right now would be like Diego Maradona.

Gianluigi Buffon believes Angel Di Maria in Serie A could be as good as Diego Maradona

"Di Maria in Serie A is like Maradona," Buffon said to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Stats Perform. "Footballers must be valued considering where they play. Serie A, today, is technically poorer and Angel has so much technique.

"He is decisive in front of goal, he dribbles past his opponents. He is good at making assists and runs up and down on the pitch. He can play in different roles. I am 44, but I still play, age doesn't matter. Motivation and passion are more important and so is determination. If Di Maria joins Juventus, it means that he's ready to do so."

Di Maria, 34, has been heavily linked with Juventus as he heads into the offseason as a free agent. However, the former Real Madrid star — who Buffon knows from his time at PSG in the 2018-19 season — reportedly was offered to Barcelona.

"He is an exemplary professional, one who never gives up and fights during games and training sessions," Buffon added. "For today's Serie A, he'd be like Maradona. At PSG, I played with Neymar, a young Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti… but Di Maria was not inferior to no one.

"When he won the Decima [the 10th Champions League title] at [Real] Madrid in 2014, he was playing with Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. He was always a step back from them but knew how to play as a winger, attacking midfielder and even 'Mezzala' [a wide central midfielder in a diamond or three-man midfield]. Whoever signs him, and I hope it's Juve, it will be a good deal. We are talking about a champion."

Except for a forgettable one-year tenure with Manchester United, Di Maria shone wherever he went. While Paris Saint-Germain opted not to renew his contract, he left an indelible mark in the French club. And if you ask Buffon, the 34-year-old would be a massive signing for the Serie A because he still has a lot left in his tank.