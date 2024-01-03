Jadon Sancho was supposed to mark a new era at Manchester United, widely regarded as one of the best young English players, Sancho was supposed to elevate the Red Devils to new heights. It never happened, Sancho had mixed moments in two seasons and only managed to play three games this season until a public dispute with manager Erik ten Hag has him banished from the squad completely since August 2023.



It all started when Erik ten Hag stated that Sancho was not going to play against Arsenal in September due to what the former Ajax manager signal as “his performances in training”. A livid Sancho took to social media and wrote, “I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself very well in training this week… I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”



In total Sancho has played only 82 games for Manchester United and scored 12 goals and is in his third year of a five-year deal. Sancho only won the EFL Cup with ManU.



Jadon Sancho to go on loan to Borussia Dortmund



Coming in to save the day according to Sky Sports is Sancho’s former club, Borussia Dortmund, where he spent four seasons and scored 50 goals in 137 games. Talks are ongoing and all signs point to a loan until the end of the season.



By then many pundits believe that ten Hag will be shown the door, and a new Manchester United project can flourish, and Sancho can return with a clean slate. Dortmund is reported to only pay the loan fee and part of Sancho’s current salary with Manchester United paying the rest.



What does this loan mean for Gio Reyna?



The arrival of Sancho will only limit even more the chances of playing for USMNT star Gio Reyna who has virtually been a nonfactor for Dortmund this season. Manager Edin Terzić simply has other players ahead of the USMNT prodigy.



Reyna’s father Claudio was in Germany to talk about his son’s future at the club, rumors of a loan outside of Dortmund are ongoing but no real takers have emerged. Reyna has only played 11 games this season after a career season in 2022/23 which saw him play 30 games and score 7 goals.



Reyna has also had his time at the club hampered by various injuries which have seen him fall down the pecking order.