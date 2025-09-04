Trending topics:
Colombia qualify for 2026 World Cup: Which other teams have already secured a spot?

Colombia achieved its qualification for the 2026 World Cup after its victory over Bolivia, but which other national teams already secured their place?

By Emilio Abad

Luis Diaz of Colombia.
© Gabriel Aponte/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Colombia.

Colombia secured its place in the 2026 World Cup after defeating Bolivia with a solid 3-0 victory on Matchday 17 of the qualifiers. The Colombians added three vital points, which allowed them to confirm fifth place in the standings for now and officially punch their ticket to the tournament. The result sparked the question: which other national teams have also secured qualification?

Alongside Colombia, Paraguay guaranteed its spot in the World Cup after earning a draw at home against Ecuador. That point, combined with Venezuela’s loss to Argentina, mathematically confirmed the Paraguayans’ passage to the tournament. The result capped off a strong campaign and gave them the cushion they needed.

Uruguay also joined the list of qualified teams, defeating Peru with a dominant 3-0 performance. The Uruguayans climbed into third place in the table, while the heavy defeat eliminated the Peruvians from contention. With no path left—not even through the playoff—their World Cup hopes officially ended.

Developing story…

