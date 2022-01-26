Japan and China will face each other at the Saitama Stadium in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this WCQ game in the US.

Japan vs China: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers

Japan will host China at the Saitama Stadium in an exciting match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The Japanese side will try to get a new win at home to get close to Third Round Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in the standings. Japan have 12 points after 6 matches, while Saudi Arabia are at the top of the table with 16 points.

China, on the other hand, only have five after clinching one win in the tournament. Last time they met, Japan won 1-0 on September 7th, 2021, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha with a goal scored by Yuya Osako.

Japan vs China: Date

The match for the Third Round Group B of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers between Japan and China will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the Saitama Stadium.

Japan vs China: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Japan vs China

The Japan vs China match to be played at the Saitama Stadium for the Third Round Group B of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ (free trial).