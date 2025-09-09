Where to watch USA vs Japan live in the USA: International Friendly game

USA and Japan will face each otherin a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss to South Korea that raised more questions than it answered, the U.S. Men’s National Team is back in action with another friendly as preparations continue for the 2026 World Cup, which they will host and therefore skip qualifying for.

This time, they square off against Japan, a side that impressed in their recent clash with Mexico despite not securing a win. Already booked for the next World Cup, Japan enter this international break without qualifiers of their own, making this test against one of CONCACAF’s top teams a valuable opportunity.

When will the USA vs Japan match be played?

USA play against Japan in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, September 9, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET).

USA vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USA vs Japan in the USA

This International Friendly clash between USA and Japan will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TNT, Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium, Max.