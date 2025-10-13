Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs Japan in international friendly on October 14?

Brazil face a tough challenge against Japan in a 2025 international friendly that promises to showcase the best of both national teams—two of the most dominant sides from their respective continents. Fans are eager to see the biggest stars on the field, which raises the question: Why isn’t Raphinha available?

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ended the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers with an inconsistent performance, finishing fifth after a 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in the final matchday. Another win in Asia, following their emphatic victory over South Korea, would be a major confidence boost as they fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 tournament and have been sharpening their form through a series of friendlies against teams from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. So far, the Japanese have only suffered one defeat — a 2-0 loss to the United States — while drawing against Mexico and Paraguay.

Brazil enter this clash after a dominant 5-0 win over South Korea, powered by braces from Rodrygo and Estevao, plus a goal from Vinicius. Japan, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-2 draw with Paraguay, thanks to goals from Ogawa and Ueda.

Raphinha of Brazil

Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Brazil vs Japan?

Raphinha will not feature in Brazil’s game against Japan after suffering a right hamstring injury while playing for Barcelona against Real Oviedo. The winger’s recovery timeline is estimated at around three weeks, according to the club’s medical staff.

The Brazilian forward already missed Barcelona’s matches against PSG in the Champions League and Sevilla in LaLiga, and he’s also ruled out for Brazil’s friendlies against South Korea and now against Japan, as well as Barcelona’s next league clash against Girona on October 18.

Will we see Raphinha back with Brazil before the World Cup?

Another FIFA window will take place in November — much to the frustration of clubs in both Europe and South America, as it coincides with the decisive stretch of their seasons. However, the CBF appears to have chosen wisely, planning two friendlies against African national soccer teams in Europe.

While official confirmation is still pending, the potential opponents are Senegal and Tunisia, provided neither participates in the 2026 World Cup playoff. Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, are expected to play the first match at London’s Emirates Stadium and the second at the Stade de France in Paris — two fixtures likely to draw sell-out crowds as the Seleção continue their road to the World Cup.

