Where to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Japan U20 will face off against France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Japan U20 vs France U20 online in the US on Fubo]

This matchup is shaping up to be one of the tournament’s most compelling showdowns. Japan has proven itself a formidable force, entering the knockout stage unbeaten alongside Argentina and aiming to make history after an impressive group stage performance.

They’ll have their hands full against a French squad that, despite showing some vulnerabilities, remains one of the tournament’s elite. France navigated a challenging path to reach the Round of 16 and will be determined to build momentum as they push deeper into the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Japan U20 vs France U20 match be played?

Japan U20 play against France U20 on Wednesday, October 8, for the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fans with the Japanese flag – Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Advertisement

Japan U20 vs France U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Japan U20 and France U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2.