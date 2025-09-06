Where to watch Mexico vs Japan live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico and Japan will face against each other in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Even as a friendly, this matchup carries major weight with the World Cup just around the corner and both teams facing a long stretch without competitive action. Mexico, set to co-host the tournament, have already wrapped up their schedule despite ongoing qualifiers.

On the other hand, Japan have locked in its World Cup spot after advancing through the third round of Asian qualifying. For both sides, this game offers a prime opportunity to fine-tune lineups, experiment with tactics, and build momentum heading into the world stage.

When will the Mexico vs Japan match be played?

Mexico play against Japan in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, September 6, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Wataru Endo of Japan – Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Mexico vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Japan in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Japan will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, ViX.