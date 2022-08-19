Leeds United and Chelsea are set to meet at Elland Road in week 3 of the Premier League, both clubs are tied with 4 points to start the season.

An interesting match is set to take place this weekend in the Premier League when Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United takes on Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea. On one side, Leeds have started an interesting campaign with a win and a draw to start the season, with excellent performances by two of the USMNT’s clutch players Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

On the other is Chelsea where Christian Pulisic reportedly has his days numbered at the club with a possible move away from The Blues. Pulisic has played substitute minutes to start the season as Thomas Tuchel is still not cleared to be on the sidelines for the match.

The incident occurred last week when Thomas Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte clashed after their sides drew 2-2. Upon their handshake Tuchel pushed Conte hard against him with a firm shake of the hand that resulted in a shouting match and later a red card for both.

Jesse Marsch feels Thomas Tuchel should not be on sideline this weekend

When asked whether he would shake Thomas Tuchel’s hand after the match the Leeds boss was clear that he felt Tuchel should serve his suspension.

“That doesn’t seem right, does it? I mean if you get a red card you’re out of a match. I would be disappointed if (The FA) allowed him to be on the bench. There’s a simple rule in Football, whether it’s soccer or football, I think if you get a red card, you can’t play the next match.”

Last season Christian Pulisic had one of his best games for Chelsea against Marsch’s Leeds side in a 3-0 win. Leeds have not defeated Chelsea in their last seven Premier League matches, earning 2 draws and 5 defeats.