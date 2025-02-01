Neymar Makes a big revelation about returning to Brazil’s national team for the 2026 World Cup

One of the biggest headlines in global soccer is Neymar‘s return to Santos FC, the club where his illustrious career began. The Brazilian star, who rose to international fame and made a pivotal move to FC Barcelona, is now back at the club that nurtured his talents. In his homecoming, Neymar expressed his ambitions to rejoin the Brazilian national team and fulfill his ultimate goal—winning the 2026 World Cup.

“Obviously, I want to make it back to the national team,” Neymar said. “I still have something to conquer—the 2026 World Cup. It’s a mission that I think will be my last, so I’m going after it by any means. I have goals.”

Brazil hopes that Neymar’s return to Santos will reignite the dazzling “jogo bonito” style that made him a global icon. With his signature dribbling, creativity, and flair, Neymar is expected to inspire a new generation of Brazilian stars, including Real Madrid sensations Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo, potentially transforming Brazil into top contenders for the next World Cup.

World Cup journey: Neymar’s pursuit of glory

Neymar made his World Cup debut in 2014 when Brazil hosted the tournament. Expectations were sky-high for the young forward, who was seen as the face of a squad desperate for redemption. Neymar delivered electrifying performances, scoring four goals, including a memorable brace against Croatia in the opener. However, his dream campaign came to a crushing end when he suffered a fractured vertebra during the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, sidelining him for the infamous 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.

Match between Brazil and Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Belem (PA), 09 08 2023 ELIMINATORIES WORLD CUP BRAZIL BOLIVIA Neymar Jr of the Brazilian team scores and celebrates.

2018 World Cup: Talent overshadowed by controversy

Neymar returned to the World Cup stage in Russia after an injury layoff. Despite scoring twice and helping Brazil reach the quarterfinals, his performances were overshadowed by criticism for perceived theatrics and play-acting. His attempts to lead Brazil fell short when the team was upset by Belgium in a 2-1 loss. The campaign left questions about his leadership despite flashes of brilliance.

2022 World Cup: A heartbreaking exit

In Qatar, Neymar entered as a senior leader for Brazil. Despite missing two group-stage matches due to an ankle injury, he returned to score a spectacular goal against Croatia in the quarterfinals, tying Pelé’s record as Brazil’s all-time top scorer. However, Brazil was eliminated in a penalty shootout, marking another emotional soccer World Cup disappointment for Neymar. His tearful exit underscored the toll of yet another missed opportunity, with the elusive World Cup title remaining the missing piece in his decorated career.