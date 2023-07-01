Roma‘s coach, Jose Mourinho, is determined to elevate the team’s performance in the upcoming season. After securing the Conference League trophy in the 2021-2022 campaign and narrowly missing out on Europa League glory, the coach wants more.

Mourinho is focused on contending for the Serie A title or securing a top-four finish. To bolster Roma’s squad, he is eyeing a surprising reunion with a player he previously coached at Manchester United.

The addition of this player would bring a wealth of experience and talent to Roma’s ranks, enhancing their prospects for a successful season. It’s something that would benefit everyone, considering the midfielder isn’t a starter in his team currently.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing Fred from Manchester United

Improving the midfield appears as the priority in this case, but Roma can’t compete with other teams’ budgets. Therefore, they have to be more creative by searching for players who are losing their spots. Fred is the player that Roma seem interested in acquiring, according to a report by The Sun.

This would be a very intriguing move not because of his ability. It’s his past with Mourinho what makes it a strange option, considering he reportedly wasn’t too enthusiastic about signing Fred in 2018 when he was at Manchester United.

Mourinho then proceeded to not use him very often during his time there. The Brazilian is now in the similar situation with the English side under Erik ten Hag, especially after the signing of Mason Mount.