After the World Cup Qualifiers, it’s time for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to return. Juarez will host Pumas UNAM for Matchday 12. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The hosts are coming to this match with a negative streak of four consecutive losses, the last one against Club Tijuana (1-0) on March 20. Juarez are in the last place of the standings with only eight points so far after two victories, two draws and seven defeats.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM will visit Juarez with the goal of breaking a negative streak of five winless matches, with two draws and three defeats. In their last match, they tied 1-1 with Mazatlan and currently are in the 12th spot in the table of the Liga MX.

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Juarez and Pumas UNAM will face each other on Saturday, April 2, at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez. Their last time they met was on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura in October and the Bravos won 1-0.

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Juarez vs Pumas UNAM

The match between Juarez and Pumas for 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.