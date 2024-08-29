Trending topics:
Thomas Muller sends message to Hansi Flick ahead Bayern-Barcelona Champions League clash

The Champions League draw has set up an encounter between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the upcoming 2024-25 season. Thomas Müller didn't waste any time sending a message to the Spanish team and his former coach, Hansi Flick.

Thomas Muller
© Sebastian Widmann/Getty ImagesThomas Muller

By Natalia Lobo

The 2024-25 Champions League draw left interesting draws with the new league format. Among those highly-anticipated clashes, Bayern Munich will visit Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. After the draw, Thomas Muller sent a message to his former coach.

I’m very excited about the games. I’m very excited to meet my old friend Hansi Flick with FC Barcelona and all the other teams,” the striker said with a mischievous smile in a video shared on his social media pages.

Flick, of course, was Bayern’s head coach during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season, winning the sextuplet. Under his charge, the Bavarians defeated the Cules with a historic 2-8 score in the Champions League quarter finals.

On the other hand, Muller has historically been one of Barcelona’s biggest nightmares. He has scored 6 goals in 5 games against Barça, being the highest scorer against the Cules in Champions League.

Muller will also have a reunion with Robert Lewandowski

The match will also serve as a reunion between Muller and Robert Lewandowski, who left the German side to join Barcelona in 2022. Apart from the reunions, the teams have an long history in European competitions.

The teams have faced each other 13 times in European competition, and the current head to head record is 10 wins for Bayern, 1 draw and 2 wins for Barcelona. The last time that the Spanish side defeated Bayern was in the 2014-15 semi finals first leg (3-0), and also the last time they won the title.

On the other hand, Bayern isn’t the only German rival for the Cules, as they will also face Borussia Dortmund. Flick’s side opponents also include Atalanta, Benfica, Young Boys, Crvena Zvezda, Brest and Monaco.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

