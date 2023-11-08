Juventus could get some help in the winter transfer window from Atlético Madrid‘s Rodrigo De Paul according to reports out of Italy. Massimiliano Allegri’s side are second in Serie A, having won their last four Serie A games.

Nicolò Schira wrote on X, “#Juventus have talked with Rodrigo #DePaul’s agent (Agustin Jimenez) in the last days. De Paul would like to play more and is not totally satisfied with the role that coach #Simeone gives him at #Atleti. #Juve have shown interest in him for a loan with option to buy. #transfers”.

“Playing more” is a bit surprising given that the Argentine World Cup winner has played in Atlético’s last 5 LaLiga matches as well as playing in all 2 of Atlético Madrid’s four UEFA Champions League matches.

What is going on with Rodrigo De Paul?

This season De Paul has been left off of the Atlético squad in 5 matches across all competitions and last weekend played 65 minutes in a 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas. De Paul is a central midfielder who could be stepping in for the void left behind by Paul Pogba who was suspended for doping.

It is the first time it has been publicly stated that De Paul has issues with manager and fellow Argentine Diego Simeone who is coaching in his 14th year at the club.

The career of Rodrigo De Paul

De Paul began his career with Racing Club in Argentina before moving to Valencia in LaLiga, a successful stint at Udinese in Serie A led to a move to Atlético Madrid and a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina where De Paul was crucial in helping Argentina win their third World Cup.

De Paul’s three titles have all been with Argentina despite great campaigns at Racing and Atlético Madrid.