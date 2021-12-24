Juventus had high expectations with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club in 2018, and while the Portuguese star did have great individual seasons, 81 goals in 98 games, the team never really got back on track in Europe. Ronaldo won 5 titles in Italy, all domestic, including 2 Serie A crowns.

Now former teammate and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon shed some light on what the Italian Old Lady was missing during CR7 time at the club. In speaking with TUDN, Buffon stated, "Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year (Ronaldo) arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t figure out what happened,"

Buffon admitted when he returned to the club after being at PSG the culture at the locker room had changed and this hampered the team in their greater goals. Here is what Buffon had to say about playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gianluigi Buffon on Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon went on stating, “When I returned, I worked with Ronaldo for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team. We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo.”

Various teammates have stated that during Ronaldo’s time at Juventus many of the players had lost the desire to work hard alongside the mega star. Giorgio Chiellini, told DAZN, that the team and player needed new goals after the 3 seasons were up. Many players felt that it was a one man show rather than a team effort.







