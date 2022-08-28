In every family there are always troubles and some of them are unable to solve. Now, Paul Pogba, Juventus' midfielder, claims he is getting blackmailed... By his own brother!

With his return to Juventus, Paul Pogba, 29, is under the spotlight to see what he is still capable of. He was a key piece for France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to win the tournament, but his days at Manchester United were not the best. Now in Turin, he is seen as one of the best midfielders in the team to help them dominate again the Serie A.

Paul Pogba's life outside soccer has been all around his family. As with every player who has brothers, they are always being compared with the most successful one, in this case the Juventus midfielder. But it seems like those critics are not being well received by one of the two older brothers.

Paul Pogba claims Mathias, his older brother, is blackmailing him

Paul Pogba is not very happy with his brother's actions nowadays. Through his official TikTok account, Mathias, 32, established that he will soon reveal some controversial information about his brother, Kylian Mbappe and other players.

"Soccer world must know some things to decide if Paul Pogba must really deserves being admired, the respect, his place at the French national team, if he is a trust worthy person and if he should be representing the young players, from the neighbourhoods and also the big brands," said Mathias Pogba.

Of course Paul Pogba was not thrilled about those words and gave an immediate response to his brother through his agents. Will this be the ending of his relationship or can they solve this out?

"Unfortunately, the recent posts from Mathias Pogba through social media are not a surprise and are other attempts from him to try to blackmail Paul Pogba. We have denounced this to the Italian and French police a month ago and there wont' be more comments about the investigations," said Paul Pogba's agents.