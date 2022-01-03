Juventus will face Napoli in a game valid for matchday 20 of this season 2021/2022 of Serie A. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Italian league game in the US.

Juventus in search of entering the qualifying zone of the next UEFA Champions League receives Napoli who seeks to fight in the highest of the standings. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Serie A game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Parmount+ (free trial).

After years of fighting for the top spots in Serie A, it is strange to see Juventus fight for more modest goals, but this is the current situation of the “Vecchia Signora”. With 34 points in 19 games, they are in fifth place and, if Serie A were to end right now, they would be missing out on the next UEFA Champions League. That is why they are looking to get points to catch up with Atalanta, the last team to qualify for the UCL.

In the case of Napoli, they are looking to fight for the first places in Serie A. The defeat in matchday 19 against Spezia (1-0 with a goal against Juan Jesus) left them somewhat far: with 39 points they are 7 behind the leader Inter. That is why they need to win so that the northern Italian team does not escape and be able to surpass it at some point.

Juventus vs Napoli: Date

It will be a duel between two teams with very different objectives, but who are in need of victory. The match between Juventus and Napoli for the matchday 20 of Serie A will be played this Thursday, January 6 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Napoli: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Juventus vs Napoli

This game in which the two seek get points to be able to achieve different objectives (Napoli, to reach Inter at the top of the standings; and Juventus, trying to enter in the qualification zone for the next UEFA Champions League) will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) and Parmount+ (free trial). Other option: CBS Sports Network.

