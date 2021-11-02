Juventus play against Zenit today at the Allianz Stadium for a Group H game of the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. Full details about how to watch the game in the US, the preview, information, prediction and odds.

Juventus and Zenit meet in the UEFA Champions League 2021/2022. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino today, November 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). Time to show off at home. La Vecchia Signora have been struggling in the Italian Serie A this season, but lead the UCL Group H standings with a perfect record. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Juventus are leading Group H with nine points thanks to three perfect victories against Malmo, Chelsea and Zenit. Only one of those victories was at home, but after all Juventus has shown that they can win at any stadium. The next game on the Group Stage will be against Chelsea on the road.

Zenit St. Petersburg are still struggling to win games since they have only one Group Stage win, the other two games were losses to Chelsea and Juventus. The only victory for Zenit was against the weak swedish team, Malmo.

Juventus vs Zenit: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy.

Juventus vs Zenit: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Juventus vs Zenit: Storylines

Juventus' first victory in Group H in the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League was against Malmo 3-0 on the road, that game was dominated by the Italians from the 23th minute with an Alex Sandro goal. Juventus are scoring an average of 1.66 goals per game on the Group Stage, they have not allowed goals against. One more win and Juventus could play in the round of 16.

Zenit St. Petersburg are dominating the local league, Russian Premier League, with 29 points and 9-2-2, the record on the road is positive with 3-2-1. The last two games were victories for Zenit in the domestic league, but their Champions League record is negative with only one win and two losses. Zenit are scoring 1.33 goals per game on the UCL Group Stage.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Juventus vs Zenit in the U.S.

This UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 game for the Group H will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Paramount+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Juventus vs Zenit: Predictions And Odds

Juventus are favorites to win this game at home by -1 goal spread and -181 moneyline, they already know how to win against the visitors and the home record is almost perfect. Zenit are underdogs with +1 ATS and +577 moneyline, the draw is offered at +319 and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Champions League game is: Juventus -1.

FanDuel Juventus -1 / -181 Draw +319 / 2.5 Zenit +1 / +577

* Odds via FanDuel