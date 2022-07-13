K-league Stars take on Tottenham at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul for the 2022 Coupang Play Series. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

K-league Stars vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online the 2022 Coupang Play Series in your country

K-league Stars and Tottenham meet in the 2022 Coupang Play Series. This game will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. The home team has the best roster available but the visitors want to try new things. Here is all the detailed information about this Coupang Play Series game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

This will be the first game of the preseason for Tottenham Hotspurs, they are taking a trip around the world to test their offensive attack and defense and also to try out some new players before the start of the regular season.

The K-league Stars will be made up of a roster of the best players in the local league, among them are Gerso Fernandes of the Jeju United FC team who are in the 4th spot of the table fighting for a spot to play in the AFC Champions League .

K-league Stars vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

K-league Stars and Tottenham play for the 2022 Coupang Play Series on Wednesday, July 13 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. Another international tournament where the best players from a country play against one of the top premier league teams.

Australia: 9:00 PM

Bahamas: 7:00 AM

Bangladesh: 5:00 PM

Barbados: 7:00 AM

Belize: 5:00 AM

Botswana: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Brunei: 7:00 PM

Burundi: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 12:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM

Ethiopia: 2:00 PM

Fiji: 11:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Gambia: 11:00 AM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 11:00 AM

Guyana: 7:00 AM

India: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 AM

Lesotho: 1:00 PM

Liberia: 11:00 AM

Malawi: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 PM

Malta: 1:00 PM

Mauritius: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Namibia: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Pakistan: 4:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Rwanda: 1:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 7:00 PM

Solomon Islands: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 PM

South Sudan: 1:00 PM

South Korea: 8:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 4:30 PM

Sudan: 1:00 PM

Tanzania: 2:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:00 AM

Uganda: 2:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

Zambia: 1:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 1:00 PM

K-league Stars vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: SpursPLAY

Bahamas: SpursPLAY

Bangladesh: SpursPLAY

Barbados: SpursPLAY

Belize: SpursPLAY

Botswana: SpursPLAY

Brazil: SpursPLAY, Star+.

Brunei: SpursPLAY

Burundi: SpursPLAY

Cameroon: SpursPLAY

Canada: SpursPLAY

Eswatini: SpursPLAY

Ethiopia: SpursPLAY

Fiji: SpursPLAY

France: SpursPLAY

Gambia: SpursPLAY

Germany: SpursPLAY

Ghana: SpursPLAY

Guyana: SpursPLAY

India: SpursPLAY

Ireland: SpursPLAY

Italy: SpursPLAY

Jamaica: SpursPLAY

Kenya: SpursPLAY

Lesotho: SpursPLAY

Liberia: SpursPLAY

Malawi: SpursPLAY

Malaysia: SpursPLAY

Malta: SpursPLAY

Mauritius: SpursPLAY

Mexico: SpursPLAY

Namibia: SpursPLAY

Netherlands: SpursPLAY

New Zealand: SpursPLAY

Nigeria: SpursPLAY

Pakistan: SpursPLAY

Papua New Guinea: SpursPLAY

Philippines: SpursPLAY

Portugal: SpursPLAY

Rwanda: SpursPLAY

Sierra Leone: SpursPLAY

Singapore: SpursPLAY

Solomon Islands: SpursPLAY

South Africa: SpursPLAY

South Sudan: SpursPLAY

Spain: SpursPLAY

Sri Lanka: SpursPLAY

Sudan: SpursPLAY

Tanzania: SpursPLAY

Trinidad and Tobago: SpursPLAY

Uganda: SpursPLAY

UK: SpursPLAY

United States: FuboTV, CBSSportsNetwork

Zambia: SpursPLAY

Zimbabwe: SpursPLAY

How to watch K-league Stars vs Tottenham anywhere

If you want to watch this K-league Stars vs Tottenham game for the 2022 Coupang Play Series with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.

