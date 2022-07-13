K-league Stars and Tottenham meet in the 2022 Coupang Play Series. This game will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. The home team has the best roster available but the visitors want to try new things. Here is all the detailed information about this Coupang Play Series game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
This will be the first game of the preseason for Tottenham Hotspurs, they are taking a trip around the world to test their offensive attack and defense and also to try out some new players before the start of the regular season.
The K-league Stars will be made up of a roster of the best players in the local league, among them are Gerso Fernandes of the Jeju United FC team who are in the 4th spot of the table fighting for a spot to play in the AFC Champions League .
K-league Stars vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
K-league Stars and Tottenham play for the 2022 Coupang Play Series on Wednesday, July 13 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. Another international tournament where the best players from a country play against one of the top premier league teams.
Australia: 9:00 PM
Bahamas: 7:00 AM
Bangladesh: 5:00 PM
Barbados: 7:00 AM
Belize: 5:00 AM
Botswana: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Brunei: 7:00 PM
Burundi: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 12:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 AM
Ethiopia: 2:00 PM
Fiji: 11:00 PM
France: 1:00 PM
Gambia: 11:00 AM
Germany: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 11:00 AM
Guyana: 7:00 AM
India: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Italy: 1:00 PM
Jamaica: 6:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 AM
Lesotho: 1:00 PM
Liberia: 11:00 AM
Malawi: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 7:00 PM
Malta: 1:00 PM
Mauritius: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Namibia: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 11:00 PM
Nigeria: 12:00 PM
Pakistan: 4:00 PM
Papua New Guinea: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Rwanda: 1:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 11:00 AM
Singapore: 7:00 PM
Solomon Islands: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 1:00 PM
South Sudan: 1:00 PM
South Korea: 8:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 4:30 PM
Sudan: 1:00 PM
Tanzania: 2:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:00 AM
Uganda: 2:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
United States: 7:00 AM (ET)
Zambia: 1:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 1:00 PM
K-league Stars vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: SpursPLAY
Bahamas: SpursPLAY
Bangladesh: SpursPLAY
Barbados: SpursPLAY
Belize: SpursPLAY
Botswana: SpursPLAY
Brazil: SpursPLAY, Star+.
Brunei: SpursPLAY
Burundi: SpursPLAY
Cameroon: SpursPLAY
Canada: SpursPLAY
Eswatini: SpursPLAY
Ethiopia: SpursPLAY
Fiji: SpursPLAY
France: SpursPLAY
Gambia: SpursPLAY
Germany: SpursPLAY
Ghana: SpursPLAY
Guyana: SpursPLAY
India: SpursPLAY
Ireland: SpursPLAY
Italy: SpursPLAY
Jamaica: SpursPLAY
Kenya: SpursPLAY
Lesotho: SpursPLAY
Liberia: SpursPLAY
Malawi: SpursPLAY
Malaysia: SpursPLAY
Malta: SpursPLAY
Mauritius: SpursPLAY
Mexico: SpursPLAY
Namibia: SpursPLAY
Netherlands: SpursPLAY
New Zealand: SpursPLAY
Nigeria: SpursPLAY
Pakistan: SpursPLAY
Papua New Guinea: SpursPLAY
Philippines: SpursPLAY
Portugal: SpursPLAY
Rwanda: SpursPLAY
Sierra Leone: SpursPLAY
Singapore: SpursPLAY
Solomon Islands: SpursPLAY
South Africa: SpursPLAY
South Sudan: SpursPLAY
Spain: SpursPLAY
Sri Lanka: SpursPLAY
Sudan: SpursPLAY
Tanzania: SpursPLAY
Trinidad and Tobago: SpursPLAY
Uganda: SpursPLAY
UK: SpursPLAY
United States: FuboTV, CBSSportsNetwork
Zambia: SpursPLAY
Zimbabwe: SpursPLAY
How to watch K-league Stars vs Tottenham anywhere
If you want to watch this K-league Stars vs Tottenham game for the 2022 Coupang Play Series with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.