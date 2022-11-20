Kentucky take on South Florida at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kentucky and South Florida meet in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round. This game will take place at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington . The home team is conference champion and now wants to win the postseason tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this College Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wildcats began the current 2022 season with a 2-0 win against the University of Illinois Chicago at home. That was the first win of 19 no-loss games for the Wildcats, the most recent victory coming against James Madison 2-0 during the Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

The Bulls also lost their conference championship game, they lost to FIU 0-2 after winning against Charlotte and SMU in the ACC Tournament. But the good news is that now they have a shot at the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky vs South Florida: Date

Kentucky and South Florida play for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round on Sunday, November 20 at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington. Both teams lost big games before entering the tournament, but the good news is that they both have good records.

Kentucky vs South Florida: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kentucky vs South Florida at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Second Round, Kentucky and South Florida at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington on Sunday, November 20, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN+

