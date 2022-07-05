The French World Cup winner uploaded a story on Instagram that can be described as “protocol” with a three word send off for the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino is gone from PSG, after wide speculation on his future the PSG brass decided to terminate Pochettino’s contract with the club after only 1 season and a half in charge. Despite winning three domestic trophies, it was not enough as PSG have Champions League expectations.

Pochettino eventually commanded a squad that included Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, but was not able to get the big prize falling to eventual champion Real Madrid in the round of 16. PSG issued a statement on the Argentine’s departure: "The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Various former players took to social media to say goodbye to Mauricio Pochettino, but it was Kylian Mbappé Instagram story that raises a few eyebrows. It was more of a cold shoulder goodbye than a from the heart message.

Kylian Mbappé “goodbye” message to Mauricio Pochettino

In the Instagram story there was a picture of the two embracing with a message stating “Muchas gracias Mister” and a tag to Mauricio Pochettino’s Instagram account. A rather cold sendoff given that players at times write long posts on a given manager.

There have never been any reported “issues” between Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappé, or nothing that would not happen on a major team like PSG. Mauricio Pochettino has been considered a lame duck coach ever since the loss to Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have interest from Premier League sides and Kylian Mbappé is enjoying vacation and some much needed relaxation in the United States.