Despite a rocky start at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe swiftly silenced critics by emerging as LaLiga‘s top scorer in his debut season. His remarkable turnaround has positioned him as the cornerstone of the storied Spanish club, consistently delivering as the starting center forward. In their latest victory, Mbappe’s stellar performance allowed him to equal Cristiano Ronaldo‘s prestigious record for the team.

Real Madrid took on Villarreal with a sense of urgency following their recent defeat to Atletico Madrid. Under the guidance of head coach Xabi Alonso, the squad secured a vital 3-1 victory. Mbappe played a pivotal role, netting a goal and providing an assist, which underscores his influential presence on the pitch.

Kylian Mbappe’s extraordinary form has seen him net 40 goals in just 42 games, matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the fastest Real Madrid player to reach such a milestone in LaLiga, report Fabrizio Romano. Although the Frenchman’s journey with the club is in its early stages, he is already carving out a legacy alongside iconic figures like Ronaldo.

At Real Madrid, Kylian shines brightly, yet his true leadership in the UEFA Champions League remains untested. After his initial season, Mbappe reached just the quarterfinals—a milestone that legends like Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Cristiano Ronaldo have surpassed by driving the team to finals and securing trophies.

Who are the top five all-time goal scorers in Real Madrid history?

Since joining Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has showcased his remarkable goal-scoring prowess, netting an impressive 58 goals in just 69 appearances across all competitions. Despite his significant contribution, the French superstar is currently positioned 41st on the club’s all-time scoring list. The top five is comprised of true legends, two of whom continue to make waves on the field.

Name Number of goals 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 450 goals 2. Karim Benzema 354 goals 3. Raul Gonzalez 323 goals 4. Alfredo di Stefano 306 goals 5. Santillana 291 goals

Given his impressive ranking, Mbappe has a challenging journey ahead to etch his name among Real Madrid’s legendary goal scorers. Even when combining all his club goals, he remains behind legendary figures like Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo at the Spanish club. Nevertheless, with his exceptional scoring talent, Kylian is well-positioned to ascend the ranks rapidly and potentially vie for the top spot alongside the renowned Portuguese star.