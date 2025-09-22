Mbappe still without a Ballon d’Or at 26: How many awards had Ronaldo and Messi received at his age?

After his impressive debut with just 16 years and 347 days, Kylian Mbappe was considered the heir to legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. At 26, this dynamic player has already cemented his status as a soccer star, boasting a FIFA World Cup title and multiple accolades. Despite a strong individual season with Real Madrid, he has not clinched the 2025 Ballon d’Or, fueling comparisons to the numerous awards amassed by Ronaldo and Messi.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo ranks among soccer’s all-time greats, by age 26 he had only clinched one Ballon d’Or, which he won with Manchester United in 2008 at 23. Remarkably, he faced a five-year gap before securing four additional awards with Real Madrid, with his last triumph occurring in 2017 at the age of 32.

Unlike Cristiano or Mbappe, Lionel Messi distinguished himself early in his career by amassing a record-breaking number of Ballon d’Or awards. By 2012, at just 25, the Argentine superstar had already secured the prestigious accolade four times. This remarkable feat surpassed the records held by legends such as Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, and Johan Cruyff, cementing Messi’s status as one of the all-time greats in soccer.

How did Kylian Mbappe perform in the 2024-25 season with Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe, after spending many years in the French Ligue 1, in 2024 shifted his focus to Real Madrid, the club he admired growing up. Despite a rocky start, the 26-year-old found his rhythm and became the team’s most outstanding player, surpassing Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, who were leading the offense. In his first season, Mbappe scored 44 goals and dished out five assists in 59 games, showcasing his exceptional talent.

Real Madrid, however, fell short in capturing both LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League titles. Despite earning the European Golden Boot with his impressive performance, the team’s lackluster showing seemed to hinder him from clinching the 2025 Ballon d’Or. This highlights how team dynamics can impact personal accolades, even for a player of his caliber.

Although Kylian has already etched his name into soccer’s annals, the persistent comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo often overshadow his accomplishments. At 26, the dynamic Real Madrid star has ample time to carve out his legacy with the club and potentially claim one or more Ballon d’Or awards. Playing for one of the sport’s most storied franchises, Mbappe stands poised to further solidify his place in soccer history.