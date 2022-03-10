It may have not been enough to prevent PSG from being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League, but Kylian Mbappe put on a show at the Santiago Bernabeu. Was this just the first of many more to come?

As soon as Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against Real Madrid in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16, all the eyes were on Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is one of the most exciting players on Earth at the moment and it's not a secret that Los Blancos are keen on signing him.

The La Liga giants have made late attempts to land Mbappe in the summer but PSG turned down all their offers. However, the forward is out of contract at the end of the season so his future is still one of the biggest talking points in world soccer.

There was a lot of speculation around Mbappe before this series began, as some people were skeptical that he would leave it all on the pitch, while others predicted he would play at his best to impress his future employers. Either way, Mbappe didn't let the outside noise affect him and scored both in the first and the second leg. But with his team out of the European competition, what will Kylian decide for his future?

Kylian Mbappe's future raises speculation again after PSG's elimination at Real Madrid

Mbappe had managed to silence the rumors for a while and even proved the doubters wrong by playing at his best for his current team. He wouldn't talk about his future until the series were over, but now that they are, questions about next season will probably come to surface again.

It's hard to predict what decision he will make but there are signs that Kylian Mbappe could opt to become a free agent in the summer to sign for Real Madrid for nothing. It's believed that joining the prestigious Spanish club has been a lifelong dream for him and it's clear that Florentino Perez is eager to have the striker in Madrid.

Mbappe certainly had doubts about his future, otherwise he would have extended his PSG deal before. Being at the Parc des Princes has been great for him, but maybe it's time to move on. It's the fourth year in a row that Paris Saint-Germain leave the Champions League in disappointing fashion. Mbappe himself has admitted he wanted to go to Real Madrid last summer, the club didn't sell him and he let it go. But now he has his future in his hands, so we'll have to wait and see what's next.